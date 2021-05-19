May 19, 2021

Toilet turnstile blamed for 867 COVID-19 infections found in a week at Simummuang market

Traditional Thai toilet.

Traditional Thai toilet. Photo: Thailand News.


867 out of 10,480 vendors and workers at the Simummuang fruit and vegetable market in Pathum Thani province screened for COVID-19 by health officials, or 8%, tested positive for the virus, with most infections appearing to have come from touching the turnstile at the coin-operated public toilets in the market.

The figure followed screening of market vendors and workers between May 7th and 15th. 70% of the infected are Thais and the rest are foreign migrant workers. The infections are limited to 2 of the 10 zones in the market, according to Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit yesterday (Tuesday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

