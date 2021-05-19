Two Thai Workers Killed, 8 Injured near Gaza





BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – Two Thai workers were killed and eight others were injured due to attacks in Gaza and the Foreign Ministry was rushing into helping victims.

Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesman of the ministry, quoted the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv as reporting that attacks in Gaza killed two Thai workers and wounded eight others who were about 14 kilometers away. The casualties happened when the Thai workers stayed at a barn in Eshkol region.

