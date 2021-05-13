May 13, 2021

Violent Clashes Break Out Across Israel Amid IDF-Hamas Rocket Exchanges

Smoke above Gaza Strip

Smoke above Gaza in during exchange of rockets between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. Photo: Scott Bobb.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod on Tuesday night, as Arab and Jewish communities took to the streets following an aggressive exchange of rockets between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants on Monday.

A number of violent clashes have broken out across Israel, with the Israeli city of Lod undergoing multiple confrontations despite the area being placed under a curfew earlier.

Many videos are being shared on social media appearing tp show instances of rock-throwing, buildings being attacked, fires being ignited, among other offences. Earlier, the United Nations warned of a “full-scale war” as violence continues to intensify.

