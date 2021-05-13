May 13, 2021

Thousands of inmates infected with COVID-19

12 hours ago TN
Central Prison in Ratchaburi

Central Prison in Ratchaburi. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / Government of Thailand.


Nearly 3,000 inmates at Bangkok’s two main prisons — Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution — have been found to be infected with Covid-19.

Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan revealed the 2,835 infections on Wednesday after democracy activist Panusaya Sithijirawatta­nakul marked her release on bail by telling her Facebook followers that she had contracted the virus. She acknowledged that many inmates have infections.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST

