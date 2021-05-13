Thousands of inmates infected with COVID-19

Thousands of inmates infected with COVID-191 min read
Nearly 3,000 inmates at Bangkok’s two main prisons — Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution — have been found to be infected with Covid-19.
Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan revealed the 2,835 infections on Wednesday after democracy activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul marked her release on bail by telling her Facebook followers that she had contracted the virus. She acknowledged that many inmates have infections.
Full story: Bangkok Post
King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST