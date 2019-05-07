Exterior of the Parliament House of Thailand

Exterior of the Parliament House of Thailand. Photo: Sodacan.

News

Over 60 NLA Members to Resign to Take up Seats in the Senate

By TN / May 7, 2019

BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Over 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) are expected to resign as they are reportedly selected by the military junta to be senators following some ministers tipped to join the Senate.

The list of 250 senators is expected be revealed on Friday after a long process on nomination.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close