Over 60 NLA Members to Resign to Take up Seats in the Senate





BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Over 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) are expected to resign as they are reportedly selected by the military junta to be senators following some ministers tipped to join the Senate.

The list of 250 senators is expected be revealed on Friday after a long process on nomination.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

