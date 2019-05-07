Over 60 NLA Members to Resign to Take up Seats in the Senate

BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Over 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) are expected to resign as they are reportedly selected by the military junta to be senators following some ministers tipped to join the Senate.
The list of 250 senators is expected be revealed on Friday after a long process on nomination.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Thailand’s Superheat Kills 4 Humans, and A Lot of Coral
-
King hopes the people’s show of unity will bring prosperity to the country
-
People Wait for Grand Public Audience with HM the King
-
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Crowned in Ancient Coronation Ceremony
-
Six ex-PAD leaders among thousands pardoned by the King