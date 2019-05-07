Dog watches over Dutch man, 84, found drowned in Krabi pound





A Dutch man was found drowned in a pond in Krabi’s Muang district on Tuesday morning, while his pet dog was found waiting at the water’s edge, police said.

The body of S. H., 84, was spotted by local villagers, who alerted the Muang police station at 8am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

