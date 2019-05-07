Border sea port in Ranong

Border sea port to Myanmar in Ranong. Photo: Tonbi ko.

South

Ranong immigration chief transferred after Myanmar complaint

By TN / May 7, 2019

The Immigration chief of the southern province of Ranong was transferred to an inactive post in the Immigration Bureau after Myanmar accused Ranong immigration police of slow service for 200 Myanmar tourists.

The Immigration Bureau said on Monday that acting immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang last Friday transferred Pol Col Weerayos Karoonyatorn, the Ranong immigration chief, to the operations centre of the Immigration Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

