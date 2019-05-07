Ranong immigration chief transferred after Myanmar complaint





The Immigration chief of the southern province of Ranong was transferred to an inactive post in the Immigration Bureau after Myanmar accused Ranong immigration police of slow service for 200 Myanmar tourists.

The Immigration Bureau said on Monday that acting immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang last Friday transferred Pol Col Weerayos Karoonyatorn, the Ranong immigration chief, to the operations centre of the Immigration Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



