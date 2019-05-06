Thai fire engine and firefighters

Thai fire engine and firefighters. Photo: Roland Dobbins.

Phuket

No injuries reported in Wichit housing fire

By TN / May 6, 2019

PHUKET: Fire broke out in a residential accommodation on the Chao Fa Suan Luang Rd in Wichit earlier today, reducing traffic along the busy road to a crawl.

Firefighters were called to the scene, behind the Hong Tae Salapao shop, just after midday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

