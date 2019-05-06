No injuries reported in Wichit housing fire





PHUKET: Fire broke out in a residential accommodation on the Chao Fa Suan Luang Rd in Wichit earlier today, reducing traffic along the busy road to a crawl.

Firefighters were called to the scene, behind the Hong Tae Salapao shop, just after midday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



