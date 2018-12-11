A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand
Phuket

Fire breaks out at workers’ residence in Wichit

By TN / December 11, 2018

PHUKET: A fire that broke out at a workers’ residence building in Wichit yesterday (Dec10) caused an estimated B300,000 in damage, but no persons were injured in the blaze.

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, on Thep Anusorn Rd, at 2pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

