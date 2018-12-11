Fire breaks out at workers’ residence in Wichit





PHUKET: A fire that broke out at a workers’ residence building in Wichit yesterday (Dec10) caused an estimated B300,000 in damage, but no persons were injured in the blaze.

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, on Thep Anusorn Rd, at 2pm.

By The Phuket News

