Mother of Slain Nurse Charged for Constitution Day Rally





BANGKOK — The mother of a medic killed by military snipers inside a temple during street protests eight years ago was charged with violating a public gathering law Monday night for staging a rally.

Phayaw Akkahad said Tuesday that police filed a charge of organizing an unauthorized gathering against her by holding the rally to demand justice for her daughter. The crime carries a maximum fine of 10,000 baht. She was arrested at the Democracy Monument with three other protesters – one of whom also lost his son in the 2010 crackdown.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

