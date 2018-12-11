A Type-85 AFV reconoiters the Red Shirt barricade at Chulalongkorn Hospital
Bangkok

Mother of Slain Nurse Charged for Constitution Day Rally

By TN / December 11, 2018

BANGKOK — The mother of a medic killed by military snipers inside a temple during street protests eight years ago was charged with violating a public gathering law Monday night for staging a rally.

Phayaw Akkahad said Tuesday that police filed a charge of organizing an unauthorized gathering against her by holding the rally to demand justice for her daughter. The crime carries a maximum fine of 10,000 baht. She was arrested at the Democracy Monument with three other protesters – one of whom also lost his son in the 2010 crackdown.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close