DSI insists case of 2010 temple deaths not closed





The Department of Special Investigation says it is still investigating the six deaths at Wat Pathum Wanaram during the crackdown in Bangkok on red-shirt protesters eight years ago.

DSI chief Paisit Wongmuang was responding to reports that the mother of one of the victims planned to visit the DSI on Wednesday to follow up on the case. Payao Akahart lost her daughter Kamolkate, a volunteer nurse who was killed by military fire while helping wounded people at the monastery on May 19, 2010.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG

BANGKOK POST

