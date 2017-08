The Supreme Court has upheld the decisions of two lower courts to dismiss the case against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his deputy Suthep Thaugsuban for the deadly military crackdown on red-shirt protesters in 2010.

The case was filed against the two men by special case litigation prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney-General in the Criminal Court on the recommendation of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS