Retrieval of bodies of two Thai students may take place this weekend

The Fresno Sheriff’s Office may begin an operation to recover the bodies of two Thai postgraduate students died in a car crash at Kings Canyon in California this weekend, according to the Royal Thai Consulate-General Los Angeles.

The two Thai students Ms Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, and Mr Bhakapon Chairattanasongporn, 28, were driving on a highway on July 26 to Kings Canyon National Park when their rental car plunged off a 150-metre cliff and came to rest partially submerged in a river. Their bodies believed to stuck inside the car that plunged into the ravine.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

