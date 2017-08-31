Boy, 7, dies after rescue as real Phuket drownings toll revealed

Thursday, August 31, 2017
Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket
PHUKET: The 7-year-old boy rescued and revived at Nai Harn Lake earlier this month has become the sixth person to die from a drowning incident at Phuket beaches this year, the chief of the island’s lifeguard service has confirmed.

The boy, Kietmondej Traiyuang, was unable to recover from extensive brain damage and died about one week after the incident, Phuket Lifeguard Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Aug 31).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva
The Phuket News

