Thursday, August 31, 2017
Home > News > Naked Facebook dancers apologise for setting bad example

Naked Facebook dancers apologise for setting bad example

Facebook flip flops
TN News 0

Two young women who appeared in a recent Facebook Live post dancing naked turned themselves in to police at Bangkok’s Bang Khen precinct on Thursday morning and apologised to the Thai public for their action that set a bad example for young people.

The surrender of Thanyakan Rojin, 23, and Kanthicha Buranon, 21, followed a police complaint filed on August 29 by Songkran Atchariyasap, a lawyer who chairs a Facebook-based network that professes to target threats to the nation, religion and monarchy.

Full story: The Nation

By Khanathit Srihirandej
The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha

Prayut accused of attempt to retain power

The Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith

Lao premier scheduled to visit Thailand on July 5-6, 2016

Breaking News

PDRC protests will be more threatening next week: Government

Leave a Reply