Naked Facebook dancers apologise for setting bad example

Two young women who appeared in a recent Facebook Live post dancing naked turned themselves in to police at Bangkok’s Bang Khen precinct on Thursday morning and apologised to the Thai public for their action that set a bad example for young people.

The surrender of Thanyakan Rojin, 23, and Kanthicha Buranon, 21, followed a police complaint filed on August 29 by Songkran Atchariyasap, a lawyer who chairs a Facebook-based network that professes to target threats to the nation, religion and monarchy.

Full story: The Nation

By Khanathit Srihirandej

The Nation