Dead Daesh Terrorists Still ‘Alive’, Scrounging Swedish Benefits

Some things never seem to change. Despite all the hullaballoo surrounding Swedish jihadis receiving state benefits, the problem has still not been solved. Furthermore, dead terrorists with Swedish citizenship appear to be able to continue receiving generous assistance from Sweden’s welfare state.

According to public records, dead jihadis with Swedish passports appear to be technically alive, which makes them perfectly eligible to take loans and receive state benefits, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

Of the 20 jihadists suspected to have left the Swedish city of Örebro to the Middle East to rape and kill, at least four are thought to have been killed. The suspicions mainly rest on reactions in social media, where Islamist sympathizers and close relatives hail them as martyrs. According to the public records, though, all four “martyrs” are technically alive, as the Swedish Tax Agency does not consider the reports sufficient cause to eradicate them from the population register.

Full story: sputniknews.com

