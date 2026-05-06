Foreign Man Found Begging With Young Child on Phuket Tourist Strip

PHUKET — Residents and business operators in Patong are urging authorities to take firm action after a foreign man was seen walking with his young son and begging for money from tourists along one of the island’s busiest beach roads, an incident that has sparked distress and raised uncomfortable questions about social issues in Thailand’s premier tourist destination.

Tourists Complain About Foreign Beggars with Children in Pattaya

The incident, reported on May 5, 2026, was captured on video and shared by the Facebook page “โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต.” The footage shows the man holding his child’s hand while approaching tourists and tuk-tuk drivers for money along Thaweewong Road in Patong, Kathu district — a bustling thoroughfare lined with hotels, shops and restaurants.

According to the post, tuk-tuk drivers, who depend on tourism for their livelihoods, could no longer tolerate the situation. The page called on relevant agencies to act urgently, describing the man’s behaviour as a growing social problem that threatens to tarnish the area’s image.

In the video, the foreign man is seen moving through the crowded tourist zone with the child, believed to be his son, directly asking passers-by for cash. The sight has reportedly made many people in the area deeply uncomfortable, including local workers and business owners who worry that such scenes could deter visitors who expect Phuket to be a carefree paradise, not a place where children are used as props in public begging.

Following the clip’s circulation online, numerous social media users commented that they had witnessed similar behaviour on multiple occasions, suggesting the man may be a repeat offender. Many expressed concern that such incidents reflect wider social challenges in key tourist destinations like Patong, which could affect the area’s long-term reputation if left unaddressed.

The public reaction has focused squarely on the need for concrete enforcement and intervention by authorities. Locals are calling for stricter monitoring and appropriate measures to prevent similar cases, particularly where children are involved, due to obvious welfare concerns. Questions are being asked: Is the child safe? Is he attending school? Why is a foreign national reduced to begging on the streets of Phuket with his son in tow?

Officials have not yet publicly outlined specific actions in response to this incident. However, the growing attention online is likely to increase pressure on relevant agencies — including police, immigration and social services — to investigate and implement measures to manage the issue more effectively.

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For the tourists who came to Phuket for sun, sand and smiles, the sight of a foreign man begging with his child is a jarring reminder that paradise has its problems. For the tuk-tuk drivers and shopkeepers who see it every day, it is a frustration that has finally boiled over. And for the child, whose face appears in the video and whose future is uncertain, the situation is a tragedy unfolding in public view. Authorities have been called to act. Whether they will, and whether they can, remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the man on Thaweewong Road with his hand out and his child beside him is not a problem that will solve itself.

-Thailand News (TN)