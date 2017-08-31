Thursday, August 31, 2017
Various provinces deal with flooding

Flooded street in Thailand
BANGKOK, 31st August 2017 (NNT) – The Mekong River in Nong Khai province has reportedly overflowed into local farmland, while a large portion of Ang Thong province is under water due to the higher discharge rate of the Chao Phraya Dam.

Nong Khai’s Provincial Hydrology Survey Center reports that the Mekong River has continued to rise at a rapid rate. It last recorded a height of 8.64 meters, an increase of 46 centimeters from the previous day. According to the center, the higher levels have slowed water flow in tributary rivers, flooding two sub-districts.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
Leave a Reply