A 3-metre long crocodile which was believed to be the one spotted near Lepang beach in Thalang district of Phuket last week was captured before dawn today (Sept 1).

The crocodile was caught by a special team which comprises officials from Phuket Fisheries Office, Surat Thani-based Freshwater Fisheries Suppression and Prevention Centre, and a private crocodile farm in Phuket.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS