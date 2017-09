PHUKET: The driver of a mini-van and one of his passengers sustained serious injuries today when the driver rear-ended a parked tour bus in Koh Kaew.

Lt Sakon Krainara of the Phuket City Police received a report of an accident in front of the Koh Kaew branch of 7-Eleven on Thepkrassattri Rd (northbound) from a local resident at 1am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News