Phuket police have arrested a Nigerian man for allegedly robbing and shooting a Russian woman in the island-province as well as breaking into several houses there.

Chijioke James Chukwunweike, 27, was arrested at a rented house in Moo 2 village in Tambon Rawai in Phuket’s Muang district on Thursday night. Police found a lot of valuables at the rented house, believed to have been stolen.

