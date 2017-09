A couple of men claiming to be Iranian have been arrested by Pattaya Immigration police after trying to extend their visa using fake passports.

The two men had the balls to stroll into the immigration office down at Jomtien with their fake documents. They then proceeded to fill out all the necessary forms which we all do when extending our visa’s to legally stay here in Thailand.

