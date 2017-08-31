Thursday, August 31, 2017
Swedish Police Confirm Officer Injured Investigating Attempted Murder

Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm
According to Swedish police, an officer had been injured in Stockholm and one person was arrested in connection with that.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Swedish police confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that an officer had been injured in Stockholm and one person was arrested in connection with that, adding that they were unable to confirm that the incident was a knife attack.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Police said than an officer was injured, launching an investigation into attempted murder. Local media reports emerged claiming that the officer had been stabbed in the neck outside of the Medborgarplatsen station in Stockholm.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Leave a Reply