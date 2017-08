Two Chinese tourists were seriously injured when a man attacked them with a knife in a case of attempted robbery in Samut Prakan province early Thursday.

The incident in the Bang Bo district was reported at around 00.30am following which rescue workers rushed to the scene in front of an apartment building on Bangna Garden Road in Tambon Bang Bo. They provided first aid to the seriously injured tourists.

Full story: The Nation

By Theerapol Khumsuk

The Nation