Foreign Woman Dies After Fall From Condo in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A foreign woman has died after falling from a condominium in the Ekkamai area of Bangkok, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and a mysterious handwritten message discovered at the scene that may shed light on her state of mind.

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Officers from Khlong Tan Police Station were alerted to the incident at 1:50 p.m. on April 25, 2026, and attended the scene alongside rescue workers and a forensic doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital. The woman was found deceased on the 9th floor balcony area after falling from her room on the 11th floor of the condominium building. Her nationality has not yet been confirmed pending notification of family members.

According to initial findings, the victim had been staying in room 11/143 on the 11th floor. Her foreign boyfriend, who was present in the room at the time of the incident, told police that she had locked herself alone in the bedroom prior to the fall. He said he tried to enter the room but could not open the door, and later learned that she had fallen from the balcony. The boyfriend also stated that the woman had been suffering from depression and was taking medication to manage her condition, a detail that investigators are treating as potentially significant.

During a search of the room, officers discovered a handwritten message in English left on the bed. The note read: “Dont freak out I only look 3 Hydroxyzine it’ll just knock me out for a few hours.” The message has been documented and collected as evidence, with officials seeking to establish whether it is connected to the woman’s mental health, the medication she was taking, or her actions leading up to the fall. Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine commonly prescribed for anxiety and tension, as well as for its sedative properties.

Foreign Woman Seriously Injured After Fall From Hotel in Pattaya

Investigators have not ruled out any possibilities and are examining all available evidence, including the note, the victim’s medical history and the physical layout of the condominium room. Authorities are working to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional, though the presence of the message and the boyfriend’s account of her locking herself in the bedroom have raised questions about her mental state at the time of the incident.

Police have transferred the body to the forensic institute at Chulalongkorn Hospital for a detailed autopsy, which will help determine the precise cause of death and may reveal whether the woman had taken any medication prior to the fall. Further questioning of the boyfriend and any additional witnesses will be carried out as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Authorities have emphasised that no conclusions have yet been reached and that the investigation remains open. The discovery of the handwritten note, however, has added a layer of mystery to a case already marked by tragedy. For the foreign boyfriend, who tried to open a locked door only to discover that the woman he loved had fallen from the balcony, the unanswered questions will linger long after the police file is closed. And for the victim’s family, awaiting news from halfway around the world, the wait for answers has only just begun.

-Thailand News (TN)