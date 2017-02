PHUKET: Two Phuket teenagers were attacked and injured after an attempted robbery by knife-wielding youths in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Feb 3).

At 5:30pm yesterday Senior Sargent Major Chalearm Noochuay of the Thalang police was informed that two men had been attacked and stabbed near the Bang Niao Dum Dam in Baan Manik south of Si Sunthon Rd in Srisoonthorn.

Eakkapop Thongtub