10 million Baht worth of Fake Handbags Seized

On February 2nd, Pattaya police made their way up to a condo block in North Pattaya, after receiving several reports regarding the sale of fake goods.

On arriving at the scene, police entered the condo to find a huge selection of fake handbags all over the condo. The owners of the condo turned out to be a married Thai couple, aged 39 and 23 respectively. It was clear to see that the owners of the condo didn’t live there, and were simply using it as a make-shift warehouse for their goods.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy