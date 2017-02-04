Sheep banned from passing through scenic viewpoint in Doi Inthanon park

An inaccurate report in the social media about tourists feed sheep at Mon Nong Kae scenic point near Doi Pha Tang in Doi Inthanon national park in Chiang Mai has prompted park officials to ban the herding of sheep near the scenic point to prevent public criticism against the park.

Mr Rung Hirunwong, chief of Doi Inthanon national park, said on Thursday that it was a total misunderstanding that sheep were shown to tourists to be fed or photographed for commercial tourism at Mon Nong Kae scenic point as reported in the social media.

