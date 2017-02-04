Saturday, February 4, 2017
Home > Chiang Mai > Sheep banned from passing through scenic viewpoint in Doi Inthanon park

Sheep banned from passing through scenic viewpoint in Doi Inthanon park

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai
TN Chiang Mai 0

An inaccurate report in the social media about tourists feed sheep at Mon Nong Kae scenic point near Doi Pha Tang in Doi Inthanon national park in Chiang Mai has prompted park officials to ban the herding of sheep near the scenic point to prevent public criticism against the park.

Mr Rung Hirunwong, chief of Doi Inthanon national park, said on Thursday that it was a total misunderstanding that sheep were shown to tourists to be fed or photographed for commercial tourism at Mon Nong Kae scenic point as reported in the social media.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai has won numerous awards as best destination for tourism

Four hilltribe men arrested in Chiang Mai drug bust

Santiburi Country Club in Koh Samui, Thailand

Fire at Chiang Mai golf course destroys 160 golf carts

Leave a Reply