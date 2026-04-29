Karen Man Shot Dead by Police After Opening Fire in Chumphon Cave Standoff

CHUMPHON — A foreign man was shot dead by police after opening fire during a tense standoff inside a cave in Sawi district, authorities said, following a manhunt that linked the suspect to drug dealing, theft and violent assaults on local residents.

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The operation took place at approximately 12:30 p.m. on April 28, 2026, when police, local officials, volunteers, prosecutors, medical staff and community leaders surrounded a cave in Moo 4, Thung Raya subdistrict. Officers secured the area and prevented public access while attempting to locate the suspect, who was believed to be hiding inside the natural formation. Authorities said the suspect refused to surrender and fired a handgun at officers, prompting a return shot that killed him at the scene.

Items found at the cave entrance painted a picture of a man living rough while evading capture. Officials recovered a black backpack, a machete, a cooking pan, a hat, a head torch, a mobile phone, three methamphetamine pills and a homemade single-shot .38 handgun with a spent casing. The presence of the spent casing confirmed that the suspect had fired at least once before police returned fire.

Rescue teams faced significant difficulty retrieving the body due to the narrow cave entrance and a depth of approximately eight metres. The situation was further complicated by lingering tear gas that police had deployed in an attempt to force the suspect out before the shooting. It took more than 20 minutes to remove the body, with personnel wearing protective masks throughout the operation. The deceased, estimated to be aged between 30 and 35, was found shirtless and wearing camouflage trousers, with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest that exited through his back.

Investigators identified the suspect through statements from Myanmar workers as an ethnic Karen. He had a documented history of drug trafficking, theft and violent behaviour in the area. Two weeks prior to the cave standoff, he allegedly stole property and was linked to methamphetamine distribution, frequently carrying a firearm and intimidating villagers in Moo 6, Thung Raya. A subsequent search of a hut linked to the man uncovered 170 meth pills and seven rounds of .38 ammunition, though by that time the suspect had already fled into the surrounding forest.

Police also linked him to three break-ins at Thai homes in Moo 4, where occupants were assaulted during the robberies. Community leaders had grown increasingly alarmed by his behaviour and had warned residents via social media to be on guard. Organised searches were launched after villagers found signs of campfires near the cave, suggesting the suspect was using the natural formation as a hideout. When authorities confirmed his presence, a special operations unit moved in, attempting negotiations before deploying tear gas to force him out.

Officials have stated that the suspect fired one shot at police during the operation, leaving officers with no choice but to return fire. The case is being treated as a justified use of force, though standard investigative procedures will apply. The body has been sent to Sawi Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination, and authorities continue to review evidence while coordinating with relevant agencies.

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For the villagers of Thung Raya, who had lived in fear of a man who allegedly dealt drugs, carried a gun and broke into homes with violence, the death of the suspect brings a measure of relief. For the police officers who fired the fatal shot, the incident will be subject to review. But for now, a man who used a cave as a fortress is dead, and the community he terrorized can sleep a little easier. The investigation continues.

-Thailand News (TN)