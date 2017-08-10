MFA keen to provide assistance to families of two Thai students killed in car accident in California

BANGKOK, 10 August 2017, (NNT) – The Foreign Minister will meet with related officials to discuss assistance measures for the families of two Thai students who were killed in a car accident in the Kings Canyon National Park, California.

Thiwadee “Min” Saengsuriyarit and her friend, Pakkapol “Golf” Chairattanasongporn, were driving along Highway 180 when their car went off a cliff in the national park on July 26th. Their bodies have not yet been retrieved, due to several factors which are deemed too dangerous for the rescuers.

