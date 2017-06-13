Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Ex-DSI chief faces lawsuit for blaming 2010 crackdown on Abhisit, Suthep

Red Shirt barricades in Bangkok
The Supreme Court has accepted a lawsuit against a former government investigator who dared to accuse Abhisit and Suthep of murder for ordering the bloody military crackdown on anti-establishment red-shirt protesters in 2010.

On 9 June 2017, the Supreme Court accepted a lawsuit against Tharit Pengdit, former Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Pol Lt Col Wanphong Khotcharak, former DSI Deputy Director-General, and Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, and Pol Capt Piya Raksakul, investigating officers.

The four comprised the team tasked with investigating the violent crackdown on United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) demonstrators, the main red shirt faction, between April-May 2010.

