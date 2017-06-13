Government places priority on terrorism issue: PM

BANGKOK, 13 June 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has affirmed that the government attaches significance to the problem of terrorism and has been cooperating with other countries to prevent it.

Commenting on recent warnings of violent incidents in the southern region, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha clarified that they were part of the usual security protocol and should not be a cause for panic. He insisted that anti-terrorism work is receiving major emphasis from the government and is high on the national agenda as cooperation is being made with various countries that have expressed concerns about the issue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau Of Thailand