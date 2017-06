Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul is optimistic that foreign tourists have trust and confidence in safety while travelling in Thailand despite the World Economic Forum’s report placing Thailand among the world’s 20 most dangerous countries for tourists.

WEF’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report for 2017 which was recently released ranks Thailand in the 19th place among a list of 20 most dangerous countries for tourists.

By Thai PBS Reporters