Thailand ‘among top 20 most dangerous countries’ to visit

THAILAND HAS been ranked as one of the 20 most dangerous countries in the world for tourists, with high rates of crime and violence and low reliability of police services, according to a recent survey.

Of the 136 countries around the world covered by the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, which was released in April, Thailand sits at 118th with a 4.0 score for safety and security for tourists.

The index indicates a country’s exposure of tourists and businesses to security risks, considering serious harm such as violence and terrorism.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation