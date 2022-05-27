COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab
BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The country logged 37 new COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours including a person who was not in a vulnerable group and already received the 4th vaccine shot.
Dr Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday, there were 4,924 new Covid-19 cases, confirmed with the RT-PCR method over the past 24 hours.
TNA
