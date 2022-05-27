May 27, 2022

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe. Photo: Aliraza Gurmani / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The country logged 37 new COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours including a person who was not in a vulnerable group and already received the 4th vaccine shot.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday, there were 4,924 new Covid-19 cases, confirmed with the RT-PCR method over the past 24 hours.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN
Twitter Logo

Man imprisoned for 5 years for urging harm to Prayut’s twin daughters via tweet

4 hours ago TN