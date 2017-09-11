Driver killed, two tourists injured in an explosion of a leftover bomb

Monday, September 11, 2017
Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road
A tour bus driver was killed and two tourists injured on the way to Phu Tap Berk mountain retreat in Phetchabun province on Sunday morning after he accidentally stepped on an active bomb by the roadside as he was trying to relieve himself.

Mr Wanchai Chayarom, headman of Village 16, Ban Tap Berk, said he suspected the bomb was one of many leftover explosives believed still scattered in area which was a hot-contested war zone between government forces and communist rebels several decades ago.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

