May 27, 2022

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Injection Syringe. Photo: Pixnio.




The government is seeking to secure a supply of smallpox vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO) to bolster the public’s immunity in the event of a viral outbreak, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Although Thailand has yet to record or detect any case of monkeypox infection, the increasing number of foreign arrivals in the country will heighten the risk of contagion, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN
Twitter Logo

Man imprisoned for 5 years for urging harm to Prayut’s twin daughters via tweet

4 hours ago TN