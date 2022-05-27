Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine









The government is seeking to secure a supply of smallpox vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO) to bolster the public’s immunity in the event of a viral outbreak, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Although Thailand has yet to record or detect any case of monkeypox infection, the increasing number of foreign arrivals in the country will heighten the risk of contagion, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

