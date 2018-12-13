Man wanted for Trang pub killing arrested in Myanmar





A man wanted for shooting dead a person at a pub in Trang province and wounding eight others last month has been arrested in Myanmar.

Chaiyaphol “Khom” Siammai, 34, of Trang’s Palian district, was arrested at Tachiliek border checkpoint in Myanmar around 5pm on Dec 11, Crime Suppression Division police said.

