Needlefish Stabs Soldier to Death





TRAT, Dec 13 (TNA) – The Navy’s special force soldier was punctured by a needle fish into the neck during a training in Trat province and later died at hospital.

The case is believed to be the country’s first death from being punctured by the needlefish.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



