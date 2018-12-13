Needlefish Stabs Soldier to Death

TRAT, Dec 13 (TNA) – The Navy’s special force soldier was punctured by a needle fish into the neck during a training in Trat province and later died at hospital.
The case is believed to be the country’s first death from being punctured by the needlefish.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
