Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island, Trat province. Photo: Josef Knecht.

South

Needlefish Stabs Soldier to Death

By TN / December 13, 2018

TRAT, Dec 13 (TNA) – The Navy’s special force soldier was punctured by a needle fish into the neck during a training in Trat province and later died at hospital.

The case is believed to be the country’s first death from being punctured by the needlefish.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

