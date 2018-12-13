Entertainment venue in Pattaya
Pattaya

Walking Street brawl between gay couple and Police lead to arrests

By TN / December 13, 2018

Pattaya – A conscript described as a gay soldier by the Thai media would not go quietly after creating trouble in Walking Street this morning.

His partner joined in after a member of the public tried to help a police captain before the men were overpowered.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close