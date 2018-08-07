Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs
Korat mother devastated after witnessing daughter killed by speeding pickup

By TN / August 7, 2018

A mother in Nakhon Ratchasima broke down and collapsed after seeing her daughter hit and killed by a speeding pickup while crossing a road to catch a bus on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 8.15am on the Mittraphap Road, in front of Moo 1 village in Tambon Don Chomphu in Non Sung district, police said.

