Korat mother devastated after witnessing daughter killed by speeding pickup





A mother in Nakhon Ratchasima broke down and collapsed after seeing her daughter hit and killed by a speeding pickup while crossing a road to catch a bus on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 8.15am on the Mittraphap Road, in front of Moo 1 village in Tambon Don Chomphu in Non Sung district, police said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article