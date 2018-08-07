Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
Buddha Mountain: Two more surrender in murder case

By TN / August 7, 2018

CHON BURI: Two more suspects in the murder of a young couple at Buddha Mountain have surrendered to police, but the alleged mastermind remains at large and is believed to be hiding in Cambodia.

Kritsana Sisuk, 22, and alleged gunman Narong Warintharawet, 22, turned themselves in separately to police in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday night. Both were then taken to Sattahip police station in Chon Buri and charged yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

