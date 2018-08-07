Buddha Mountain: Two more surrender in murder case





CHON BURI: Two more suspects in the murder of a young couple at Buddha Mountain have surrendered to police, but the alleged mastermind remains at large and is believed to be hiding in Cambodia.

Kritsana Sisuk, 22, and alleged gunman Narong Warintharawet, 22, turned themselves in separately to police in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday night. Both were then taken to Sattahip police station in Chon Buri and charged yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article