Riverside residents in Kanchanaburi told to brace for possible flooding





Kanchanaburi’s riverside residents have been told to move their belongings to higher grounds in anticipation of possible flooding after three dams in this western province increased water drainage downstream.

Kanchanaburi governor Chirakiart Poomsawat sent an urgent circular to all district offices informing them of the need of the three dams, Srinagarind, Vajiralongkorn and Mae Klong to drain more water out of the dams due to rising water level from rains.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

