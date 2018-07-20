Kanchanaburi: Sangkhla Buri district declared disaster zone





Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province has been declared a disaster zone following heavy flooding in 10 villages and two tambon, with the only artery road leading to the district partially flooded and impassable for small cars.

Kanchanaburi Governor Chirakiart Poomsawat said the flood situation in Sangkhla Buri district warranted the district being declared a disaster zone to facilitate emergency delivery of relief materials to the affected areas.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

