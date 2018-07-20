Belgium man, 39, dies in high speed Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 39-year-old Belgium man died this morning after he crashed his motorbike at high speed in Rawai.
Police have confirmed that no crash helmet was found at the scene.
Full story: link text
By Sirapisit Bunchoocheep
The Phuket News
