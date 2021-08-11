  • August 11, 2021
Third-worst day: 207 COVID-19 deaths, 21,038 new cases

Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand logged 207 new Covid-19 fatalities and 21,038 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The latest death toll was the third-highest to date, after the 235 that occurred on Monday (and were reported on Tuesday) and the 212 on Aug 7.

