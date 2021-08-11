Bangkok endures second day of street battles between police and protesters







For the second day in a row leaderless hardcore protesters fought battles with crowd control police on the streets of Bangkok today (Wednesday), from the Victory Monument to Din Daeng intersection. The protesters used with sling shots, bricks, and giant firecrackers against the authorities.

Today’s protest, organized by the “Talu Fah” group, which is closely linked to Ratsadon and other protest groups, was initially peaceful, when protesters, many of them youths, first gathered at the Victory Monument.

By Thai PBS World





