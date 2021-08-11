Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown







PHUKET: The area around the Phuket Town Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town has been placed under lockdown for one week following a spate of infections at the market

“No people are allowed to enter or leave the areas, except for the delivery of food, cooking gas, medical equipment, as well as emergency ambulance and medical staff,” said a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last night (Aug 10).

By The Phuket News






