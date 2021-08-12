Government offices closed for Queen Sirikit’s Birthday







PHUKET: Many Thais will have a one-day holiday as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s Birthday’s birthday today (Aug 12), which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

The auspicious holiday honours the 89th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





