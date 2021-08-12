  • August 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Government offices closed…

Government offices closed for Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

Government offices closed for Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

Queen Sirikit’s portrait with the flag of the Kingdom of Thailand and the flag of H.M. Queen Sirikit. Photo: Xiengyod.



PHUKET: Many Thais will have a one-day holiday as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s Birthday’s birthday today (Aug 12), which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

The auspicious holiday honours the 89th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Grants Pardons to 200,000 Inmates to Mark his 69th Birthday
News

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Grants Pardons to 200,000...

July 28, 2021
‘False news’ about prisoners’ release on Queen’s birthday
News

‘False news’ about prisoners’ release on Queen’s...

May 24, 2021
Prayut attends HM Queen Mother’s birthday celebrations
News

Prayut attends HM Queen Mother’s birthday celebrations

August 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.