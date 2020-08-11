Agencies arrange activities to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s Birthday





BANGKOK (NNT) – On the occasion of the 88th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, many state agencies and organizations are arranging events to express their loyalty and gratitude to Her Majesty.

In parliament today, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chuan Leekpai, led members of parliament (MPs), representatives of political parties and officials of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives in a well-wishing ceremony, and signed books of birthday wishes for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

