August 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Agencies arrange activities to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK (NNT) – On the occasion of the 88th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, many state agencies and organizations are arranging events to express their loyalty and gratitude to Her Majesty.

In parliament today, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chuan Leekpai, led members of parliament (MPs), representatives of political parties and officials of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives in a well-wishing ceremony, and signed books of birthday wishes for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Agencies arrange activities to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit's Birthday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Schools in Thailand to Resume On-Site Classes on August 13

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

No new coronavirus infections in Thailand for the second consecutive day

49 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourism and Sports Ministry proposes opening islands to tourists

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Schools in Thailand to Resume On-Site Classes on August 13

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

No new coronavirus infections in Thailand for the second consecutive day

49 mins ago TN
1 min read

DSI Seizes Fake Brand-Name Goods Worth over 100 Million Baht

55 mins ago TN
1 min read

Elephant kills man collecting veggies in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close